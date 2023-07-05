Left Menu

AP CM Jagan meets Modi, Shah and Sitharaman over pending state issues

In an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, Reddy talked about various pending issues related to state bifurcation, Polavaram irrigation project, construction of a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, financial assistance for new medical colleges, among others, sources said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state projects. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here. In an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, Reddy talked about various pending issues related to state bifurcation, Polavaram irrigation project, construction of a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, financial assistance for new medical colleges, among others, sources said. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, ''Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan met Prime Minister @narendramodi.'' It also posted a picture of the meeting. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also brought to the notice of Modi the rise in the construction cost of the Polavaram project to Rs 55,548.87 crore, which has been pending for a long time. In order to speed up the work, he said the state government requires Rs 17,144 crore for the construction of the project's first phase, which is under consideration of the central hydropower department.

The CM also requested that the Centre reimburse an amount of Rs 1,310.15 crore spent by the Andhra Pradesh government as part of the construction of the project, sources added. Reddy, who often raises these issues during his visits to the national capital, later left for Vijayawada.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

