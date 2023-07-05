MP: Cong MLA begins indefinite protest over urination incident, accuses cops of keeping victim in custody

A Congress MLA began an indefinite sit-in protest over the incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, and accused the police of keeping the victim in their custody for more than 48 hours, a charge denied by them.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim and his family members at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday, an official of CM Office said.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him and took further action. Kamleshwar Patel, Congress MLA from Sihawal constituency of Sidhi district, on Wednesday went to the victim's Kubri village on Wednesday and launched an indefinite sit-in protest there to demand justice for him.

BJP MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla also reached the residence of the victim to meet the family members.

Tension prevailed at the village as the legislators from the opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress MLAs reached there along with their supporters.

Talking to reporters, Congress MLA Patel claimed, ''The victim has been in police custody for the past 48 hours. I have told the police to record the statement at the earliest and release him. The family members are not allowed to meet him.'' The police, however, denied Patel's allegations and said they did not keep the victim in their custody for 48 hours.

Patel claimed that accused Pravesh Shukla is a BJP leader, who was in the habit of threatening people.

BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla condemned the act of Congress legislator and his supporters, saying that they have surrounded the victim's home and raised slogans.

Shukla said that Congress conspired against him by releasing the video just before the election while the clip was recorded two years ago. He also warned that action will be taken against those Congress leaders, who are involved in conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General (ADG) K P Venkateshwar Rao said the victim has been kept at a safe place due to security reasons and he is in contact with the police.

