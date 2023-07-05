Left Menu

"Constitution of country is endangered...": RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Central Govt on probe in land-for-jobs scam

Rashtriya Janata dal Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday, targetted the central government and said that the constitution of the country is at stake. The RJD Chief hoisted the party flag at the party office based in Patna on the occasion of the 27th foundation day of the party.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:11 IST
"Constitution of country is endangered...": RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Central Govt on probe in land-for-jobs scam
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadv (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday, slammed Central Government after the CBI on Monday filed the chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, including him in the land-for-jobs scam and said that the constitution of the country is at stake. "Today, the constitution of the country is endangered. Our brotherhood is being pushed into hatred", said RJD Chief after hoisting the party flag in Patna on the 27th foundation day of the party.

Mentioning the CBI investigation on the alleged 'land for job' scam, Yadav stated, "We were also tortured". The statement came following the chargesheet filed by the Central investigation agency against the RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) along with others.

The RJD claimed that the BJP was conducting a "witch-hunt" against prominent opposition figures and that the saffron party has "become jittery" as a result of 15 opposition parties uniting to challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier stated that irregular appointment of candidates was made in central railway, violating the laid down norms, and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

In lieu of getting them appointed in railways, Yadav got the lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the name of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misha Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates, as per the CBI. Further, the RJD Chief stated, "We called a meeting in Patna for the opposition unity. Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) is breaking the country. MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) are being bought and sold on a large scale in the country". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023