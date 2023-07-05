Karnataka: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan seeks list of beneficiaries of PMGSY scheme within a week

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has directed Gram Sabhas to finalize and send a list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awaaz Yojana (PMGSY) scheme within a week for the construction of houses for the homeless in rural areas. "Under the centrally sponsored scheme, 1.41 lakh houses have been allotted to the state and so far 63,000 houses have been selected and the remaining 78,000 houses are yet to be selected. The concerned MLAs should take note of this and immediately take a personal interest in finalizing the list of beneficiaries from the gram sabhas," he said.

The minister said, "Though the deadline for selecting the beneficiaries of the scheme has already been extended twice, the list has not been given. The deadline for finalizing the list is now extended to July 20. Therefore, the MLAs who have not finalized the list so far should take immediate action. Otherwise, the project will go back to the centre." "A list of homeless people in rural areas has been prepared and those who are eligible for the scheme have been identified. In the list, the number of beneficiaries has to be selected as per the number of houses allotted for allotment. If the MLAs inform the gram sabhas and finalise the list within a week, the benefit of the scheme will go to the homeless in the state. The selection process will be done online," Zameer Khan said.

He said that the central and state governments will provide 60:40 grants for the project. One lakh three thousand rupees for the general category and One lakh twenty thousand rupees for the SC/ST community. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the subsidy will be given and a house of 150 to 700 square feet will be constructed.

Apart from the rural housing scheme, the selection of beneficiaries for housing schemes in urban areas is to be done by a committee of MLAs and 2,90,878 beneficiaries are to be selected in various schemes, including urban and rural. The MLAs have also been requested to do so. As soon as the MLAs give the selection list of beneficiaries, the allotment and other processes will be carried out. (ANI)

