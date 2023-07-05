Left Menu

Ex-Punjab CM Channi questioned by Vigilance Bureau in 'disproportionate assets' case; slams Mann for 'defaming' him

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:24 IST
Ex-Punjab CM Channi questioned by Vigilance Bureau in 'disproportionate assets' case; slams Mann for 'defaming' him
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The bureau is inquiring into the allegations against Channi of allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Channi was earlier grilled by the sleuths of the vigilance bureau twice in June and April.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned on Wednesday, Channi slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unleashing a ''false propaganda'' against him.

''A big false propaganda was unleashed against me that I own Rs 169 crore worth of properties. I want to ask the chief minister that you launched a propaganda against me that I am rich and I have massive assets worth Rs 169 crore.

''You have the (vigilance) department and you are in the government and I am challenging that the details of Rs 169 crore worth of properties be published in newspapers,'' he said.

Channi said he owns only two houses, two offices and a shop and gave details in this regard to the bureau.

He accused the Mann of defaming him.

The bureau is investigating the assets of Channi, his family members and aides for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of income, sources said.

Channi has denied any wrongdoing and has described the vigilance probe as ''total political''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023