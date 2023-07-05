Left Menu

Biden to discuss NATO bid with Sweden PM Kristersson

U.S. President Joe Biden will sit down with Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, later on Wednesday to discuss his nation's bid to join NATO amid efforts to overcome opposition from fellow NATO ally Turkey.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will sit down with Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, later on Wednesday to discuss his nation's bid to join NATO amid efforts to overcome opposition from fellow NATO ally Turkey. Biden leaves on Sunday on a three-nation trip centered around the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. There are doubts that Turkey will lift its opposition in time to allow NATO leaders to welcome Sweden into their ranks at the summit.

The Oval Office meeting between Biden and Kristersson is a U.S. show of support for Sweden's bid. "President Biden and Prime Minister Kristersson will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, ditching long-held policies of military non-alignment after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Applications for membership must be approved by all NATO members, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden's bid. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says Stockholm harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists.

The United States and its allies have been working to overcome Turkey's opposition. Erdogan has complained that supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sweden continued to organize demonstrations and finance what he calls terrorist groups, which was "unacceptable" for Turkey. Sweden has said it has fulfilled the demands agreed upon in negotiations with Turkey, including introducing a new bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organization illegal, but Erdogan has yet to signal he is ready to ratify Sweden's application.

Sweden, Turkey and NATO will meet in Brussels on Thursday to try to find a solution ahead of next week's NATO summit.

