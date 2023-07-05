Left Menu

New Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy holds meeting with party leaders in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:30 IST
Union Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders here to discuss the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8 among others.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who has been made the chairperson of the election management committee, party MP K Laxman and several other leaders attended the meeting, party sources said on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here by party leaders and activists when he arrived from Delhi.

Rajender was among the BJP leaders who welcomed Kishan Reddy at the airport.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi earlier, Kishan Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy, who replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as state unit president, said he would work to bring the party to power in the state in coordination with all party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

