Left Menu

Mehbooba inciting people by spreading false propaganda: JK BJP chief Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her demographic change remarks, saying she is inciting people by spreading false propaganda.Mehboonba on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governors administration of importing slums and poverty into the erstwhile state under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the Union Territory.Mehbooba Mufti is inciting people.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:26 IST
Mehbooba inciting people by spreading false propaganda: JK BJP chief Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her ''demographic change'' remarks, saying she is inciting people by spreading ''false propaganda''.

Mehboonba on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's administration of importing slums and poverty into the erstwhile state under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the Union Territory.

''Mehbooba Mufti is inciting people. It is conspiracy to say that people from outside will be given land and homes in J-K. It is a mere propaganda. It is a false statement made by Mehbooba Mufti,'' Raina said.

The Lieutenant Governor's recent decision is a monumental one, particularly for the impoverished and homeless individuals. This significant step aims to provide land and housing to those who are currently lacking both, he said.

''While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to provide land and housing for landless and homeless poor of Jammu and Kashmir, these leaders, who have done nothing substantial during their time as chief ministers and ministers, mislead people through their propaganda,'' Raina said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023