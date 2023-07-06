Left Menu

Trump will report raising more than USD 35 million in second quarter, campaign says

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has said that he raised more than USD 35 million for his White House bid during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double of what he raised during the first three months of the year.

The total is the latest indication that Trump is the Republican primary race's dominant frontrunner and that being indicted twice — once in New York and once in Florida — has only bolstered his standing among his strongest supporters and their willingness to give.

The average donation to Trump's 2024 campaign now stands at USD 34, evidence, the campaign said on Wednesday, of his grassroots backing.

The total, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by two Trump campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the results ahead of the formal filing. Candidates have until July 15 to submit their filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The total covers the period from April 1 to June 30 and marks a significant increase from earlier this year.

During the first three months of 2024, Trump reported raising USD 18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account. Of that total, USD 4 million had come in after Trump was indicted in late March by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to hush money payments made to women during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's campaign announced last month that it had raised more than USD 6.6 million in the days following his second indictment — this time in Miami on federal charges related to his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his alleged efforts to obstruct their return. That included over USD 4.5 million in online contributions and USD 2.1 million raised at a glitzy fundraiser held the night of his arraignment at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Trump also faces additional investigations in Georgia and Washington, D.C., over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to try to stay in power.

Trump's rivals for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to release their second quarter fundraising totals.

