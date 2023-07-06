Left Menu

Blinken urges Turkey's support for Sweden to join NATO in call with foreign minister

Updated: 06-07-2023 03:16 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and encouraged Turkey's support for Sweden to join the NATO military alliance, the State Department said in a statement. They also discussed the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain initiative, according to the State Department.

President Joe Biden showed support for Sweden's entry into NATO in talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson earlier on Wednesday as doubts linger that Turkey will lift its opposition in time for the military alliance's summit next week.

