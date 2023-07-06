Russian missile strikes apartment block in Lviv, kills at least three
(Updates with deaths, other details from officials) July 6 (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack killed at least three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of a apartment building for survivors and casualties, the local mayor said.
A Russian missile attack killed at least three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of a apartment building for survivors and casualties, the local mayor said. "Three people have been killed," Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said the street would remain closed until emergency workers "clear debris and pull out all the dead."
Sadovy said in a previous post that eight people had been wounded, but it was unclear if the three who died were included in that number. He said about 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged. Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi posted a 13-second video showing a wide, curving, four-storey apartment building with parts of the upper floors missing or in rubble.
The posts from the officials followed widespread air alerts across Ukraine and reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Sadovy reported a series of explosions in the city.
