New Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy holds meeting with party leaders in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:14 IST
Union Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy held a meeting with party leaders here to discuss the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8 among others.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who has been made the chairperson of the election management committee, party MP K Laxman and several other leaders attended the meeting on Wednesday, party sources said.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here by party leaders and activists when he arrived from Delhi.

Rajender was among the BJP leaders who welcomed Kishan Reddy at the airport.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi earlier, Kishan Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy, who replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state unit president, said he would work to bring the party to power in Telangana in coordination with all party leaders.

