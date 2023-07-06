AICC Secretary booked for remark against Kerala CM

AICC Secretary Viswanathan Perumal has been booked for an alleged objectionable remark against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police said on Thursday.

While speaking during a recent protest march of the opposition Congress party here, the leader allegedly made an objectionable remark linking the gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh with Vijayan.

''The case was registered against the Congress leader for the remark,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

He was booked based on the complaint of a local functionary of the ruling CPI (M). A former Lok Sabha Member from Kancheepuram, Perumal is the AICC Secretary in-charge of the Kerala and Lakshadweep.

