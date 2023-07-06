PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday.
Modi tweeted, ''Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life.''
