Left Menu

MLAs from Shinde-led Sena have started revolting after induction of NCP leaders in Maha govt: Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:57 IST
MLAs from Shinde-led Sena have started revolting after induction of NCP leaders in Maha govt: Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday claimed MLAs from the Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde have started revolting after NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party MLAs joined the state government.

Some MLAs (from Shinde bloc) have been sending messages that they want to ''seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree','' the Lok Sabha member further claimed while talking to reporters.

Many MLAs from the Shiv Sena have said if 'Matoshree' approaches them, then they will reply ''positively'', Raut added.

'Matoshree' is the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra area of Mumbai.

CM Shinde has been working to assuage the concerns of Shiv Sena lawmakers after Ajit Pawar joined the coalition government on Sunday and asserted there was nothing to worry, according to Sena legislators.

Shinde, who presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday, was kept in the loop about the fast-paced developments in the NCP which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM along with eight other ministers on July 2 in a stunning turn of events, they said.

''The day Ajit Dada (Pawar) joined the government, the MLAs from Shinde group began revolting,'' Vinayak Raut claimed. ''Many (Shinde bloc) MLAs from western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Marathwada are sending messages that they want to seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree' and go there,'' he further claimed. A section of Shiv Sena lawmakers had raised certain concerns after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the one-year-old Shinde-BJP government on Sunday.

The induction of the rebel NCP group in the cabinet has dented the prospects of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, leaving some of them upset and Shinde is aware of their sentiments, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said on Wednesday.

Last year, 40 MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023