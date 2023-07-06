Stalin again hits out at BJP-led Centre for bid to usher in the UCC

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the proposed move to facilitate implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is only to target those opposed to the BJP-led Centre. Slamming the BJP-led Union government, Stalin said the Saffron party did not come forward to fulfill its poll promises, had an 'anti-people' attitude and imposed 'religion; Sanathanam' on the people. It was an autocratic regime, he alleged.

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code proposal, he said the nation already has civil and criminal laws. By scrapping personal laws, the Central government was now attempting to usher in the UCC.

The proposed move is to target those who oppose the Saffron party, its ideology and its regime at the Centre and cause hassles and grief to the people.

On June 29, Stalin slammed Modi for pushing the UCC and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)