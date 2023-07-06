Left Menu

Stalin again hits out at BJP-led Centre for bid to usher in the UCC

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the proposed move to facilitate implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is only to target those opposed to the BJP-led Centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:11 IST
Stalin again hits out at BJP-led Centre for bid to usher in the UCC
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the proposed move to facilitate implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is only to target those opposed to the BJP-led Centre. Slamming the BJP-led Union government, Stalin said the Saffron party did not come forward to fulfill its poll promises, had an 'anti-people' attitude and imposed 'religion; Sanathanam' on the people. It was an autocratic regime, he alleged.

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code proposal, he said the nation already has civil and criminal laws. By scrapping personal laws, the Central government was now attempting to usher in the UCC.

The proposed move is to target those who oppose the Saffron party, its ideology and its regime at the Centre and cause hassles and grief to the people.

On June 29, Stalin slammed Modi for pushing the UCC and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023