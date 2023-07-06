Belarus leader Lukashenko says Prigozhin is back in Russia
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:22 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny in Russia, said on Thursday that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus.
Lukashenko said on June 27 that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal.
But he told reporters on Thursday: "As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus."
