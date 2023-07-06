Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:55 IST
Haryana CM Khattar pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. In his tweet, Haryana CM wrote, "Two constitutions, two leaders and two marks in one country - will not work, will not work," referring to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision on Kashmir.

Haryana CM wrote, "Humble salutations to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, who sacrificed his life to make Kashmir an integral part of India by giving this immortal slogan with the resolve to remove Article 370." "The seed that he sowed in 1950 in the form of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, today it is firmly moving forward on the path of 'cultural nationalism and Antyodaya goal' by taking the form of a banyan tree in the form of Bharatiya Janata Party," he further added.

"The country will always be indebted to him!" he added. Mookerjee, who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first President. Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as "detenu" on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023