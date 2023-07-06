Left Menu

State poll panel chief failed in discharging his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner SEC Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections.Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that peoples lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8.You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:17 IST
State poll panel chief failed in discharging his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that people's lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8.

''You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC you have failed in discharging your duties,'' he said.

''Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,'' he added.

So far, 16 deaths in violence connected to the elections have been reported in the state, according to officials.

About 5.67 crore people living in West Bengal's rural areas will be eligible to vote in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023