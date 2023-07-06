BJP attacks Cong govt in Chhattisgarh over 'loot' of public money

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress government in Chhattisgarh over alleged siphoning off Rs 2,161 crore from the liquor trade in the state, and claimed the ''loot'' was done by those who had the blessings of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

In a swipe at opposition parties, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said generating money illegally through liquor business has become a new model for them in states where they are in power.

''Our resolve is poor's welfare while they (opposition) are all about loot,'' he told a press conference. The BJP's attack on the Congress came a day after the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint before a court in Chhattisgarh, saying that Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged ''liquor scam'' that began in 2019 in the state with the syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and officials of the Excise Department.

The central agency said this Rs 2,161 crore amount should have gone to the state exchequer. ''The state exchequer in Chhattisgarh was looted by those who had the blessings of the chief minister,'' Prasad said, noting that one of the main accused is Anwar Dhebar who is the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, considered ''close'' to Baghel.

Baghel has been rejecting the allegations and accusing the ED of acting at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

