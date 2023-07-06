AICC Secretary booked for remark against Kerala CM

AICC Secretary Viswanathan Perumal has been booked for an alleged objectionable remark against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police said on Thursday.

While speaking during a recent protest march to the Police Commissioner's Office here organised by the opposition Congress party, the leader allegedly made an objectionable remark linking the gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh with Vijayan.

''The case was registered against the Congress leader for the remark,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

He was booked by the Town Police based on the complaint of a local functionary of the ruling CPI (M). The complainant alleged that the remark was made by the leader with a malicious intention to humiliate the Chief Minister and incite a riot.

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) was slapped against the AICC Secretary, police added.

A former Lok Sabha Member from Kancheepuram, Perumal is the AICC Secretary in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

