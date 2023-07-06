Left Menu

AICC Secretary booked for remark against Kerala CM

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:09 IST
AICC Secretary booked for remark against Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

AICC Secretary Viswanathan Perumal has been booked for an alleged objectionable remark against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police said on Thursday.

While speaking during a recent protest march to the Police Commissioner's Office here organised by the opposition Congress party, the leader allegedly made an objectionable remark linking the gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh with Vijayan.

''The case was registered against the Congress leader for the remark,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

He was booked by the Town Police based on the complaint of a local functionary of the ruling CPI (M). The complainant alleged that the remark was made by the leader with a malicious intention to humiliate the Chief Minister and incite a riot.

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) was slapped against the AICC Secretary, police added.

A former Lok Sabha Member from Kancheepuram, Perumal is the AICC Secretary in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors group global sales in Q1 rise 5%

Tata Motors group global sales in Q1 rise 5%

 India
2
(Updated) Watch live | SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink satellites on Friday

(Updated) Watch live | SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink satellites on ...

 United States
3
Indian Teenager Agastya Sinha Inspires Learning Transformation, Receives Diana Award

Indian Teenager Agastya Sinha Inspires Learning Transformation, Receives Dia...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023