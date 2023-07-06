Left Menu

We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:01 IST
We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress
KC Venugopal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday said it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is complete unity as it warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

The party also said that it will decide its candidates for the polls by the first week of September and winnability will be the only criterion for their selection.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters after the party's strategy meeting on election preparedness in Rajasthan that all leaders agreed that the Congress could win the assembly polls slated later this year provided there is complete unity. It, however, refrained from commenting on any peace formula between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

''We never announce the chief ministerial candidate, but we will fight the election together and unitedly,'' Venugopal said when asked under whose leadership the party will contest the upcoming polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasra were present at the meeting.

Venugopal said the meeting was a preparatory one about Rajasthan during which the party leadership took some important decisions about election management in the state.

He also announced that all ministers, MLAs and leaders will go house to house to take the various schemes of the state government to the people, and the party's campaign would start from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors group global sales in Q1 rise 5%

Tata Motors group global sales in Q1 rise 5%

 India
2
(Updated) Watch live | SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink satellites on Friday

(Updated) Watch live | SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink satellites on ...

 United States
3
Indian Teenager Agastya Sinha Inspires Learning Transformation, Receives Diana Award

Indian Teenager Agastya Sinha Inspires Learning Transformation, Receives Dia...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023