Maha: Will contest from newly-appointed NCP minister Mushrif's Kagal seat in Assembly polls, says Kolhapur BJP leader

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:35 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Kolhapur district chief Samarjeetsinh Ghatge on Thursday said he would contest Assembly polls from Kagal, represented by NCP leader Hasan Mushrif who was inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet on Sunday, and win with a record margin.

Ghatge, addressing a rally in Kagal, said contesting and winning the seat would be his way of showing his loyalty to the BJP.

Mushrif, along with eight Nationalist Congress Party colleagues, including Ajit Pawar, were inducted into the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

''After the political developments that took place on Sunday, I switched off my phone as I was in a fix. But later, (deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader) Devendra Fandavis asked me to meet him in Mumbai. I met him two days later and discussed the issue,'' he said.

''I know the reasons why this (Ajit Pawar and others joining the government) has happened. I know this is for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi saheb,'' Ghatge said, adding that he did not meet Fadnavis to seek rehabilitation or be made an MLC.

Ghatge said he wanted to ask Fadnavis come questions, which he was able to do.

He claimed several parties had approached him but he did not answer any such calls.

Sporting the BJP scarf, Ghatge said he would not leave the party but would, instead, contest Assembly polls from Kagal and win with a record margin.

''I will show what is called loyalty towards the party,'' he said, adding that why should he leave his party just because someone has aligned with it, an apparent reference to Mushrif.

Mushrif, a prominent leader from Western Maharashtra, was also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that fell in June last year.

