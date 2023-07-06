Left Menu

"Whoever becomes PM should not be without a wife," Lalu Prasad Yadav on Opposition's PM face

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:40 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo/ANI).
Whoever becomes the Prime Minister should not be without a wife and staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong, said former Chief Minister of Bihar and president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday. The RJD chief, who has come to New Delhi for a medical check up, was talking to ANI. He claimed that 17 Opposition parties would unite in Bengaluru and the Mahagathbandhan would wipe out the BJP.

When asked about the PM face from Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with." When asked about how many seats the alliance will get in the 2024 elections, he said, "Mahagathbandhan will return to power with at least 300 seats."

On Ajit Pawar's "retirement" remark for Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Why should he retire just because his nephew demands? Does an old man ever retire in politics? No one retires in politics." Earlier RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Delhi for a medical checkup. Speaking on Opposition unity he said, "We had a meeting in Patna now we will have a second meeting at Bengaluru. People from 17 parties are uniting. Let them (BJP) say whatever they want. They will be wiped out. Sharad Pawar is a strong leader, but this is all orchestrated by his nephew (Ajit Pawar)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

