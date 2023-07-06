Left Menu

Process on, wait for its outcome: BJP on UCC implementation

The BJP on Thursday said a process on the issue of adopting a Uniform Civil Code is underway and people should wait for its outcome, as it side-stepped a query on whether the measure will be implemented soon.BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted at a press conference that the Uniform Civil Code UCC has been a part of the ruling partys manifesto.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:53 IST
Process on, wait for its outcome: BJP on UCC implementation
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday said a process on the issue of adopting a Uniform Civil Code is underway and people should wait for its outcome, as it side-stepped a query on whether the measure will be implemented soon.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted at a press conference that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a part of the ruling party's manifesto. ''A process is on. You should wait for its outcome,'' he said in reply to a question.

The UCC has hogged the limelight after the Law Commission sought people's views on the contentious issue through a public notice on June 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later made a strong push for the country having one civil code.

Some groups, including those representing sections of Muslims and tribals, have opposed the UCC while most opposition parties have linked the BJP's push for it to the upcoming polls, including the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The UCC is one of the foundational planks of the BJP.

At the presser, Prasad also made light of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's claim that the BJP will be defeated in the 2024 polls, saying he had said the same thing in 2014 and 2019. He should be concerned about all the corruption cases against him, the BJP leader said.

The BJP will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar in 2024, he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023