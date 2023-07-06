CM Siddaramaiah rejects HDK's charge regarding suicide attempt by transport department driver

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed the allegations levelled by JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of abetting a government bus driver-cum-conductor's suicide attempt.

Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy is making false accusations ''out of frustration''.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly in May, the Congress swept to power winning 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

''The driver has named Minister Chaluvarayaswamy in his suicide note. His (driver's) wife is a panchayat member who was aspiring to become the Panchayat president. He has attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison, because the department has transferred him,'' the Chief Minister said.

He slammed Kumaraswamy for making ''baseless allegations'' (regarding ''transfer business'' (corruption) going on in the State government). ''Kumaraswamy is reacting out of frustration with regard to transfers. The transfer process is regular in the government and it is being carried out,'' Siddaramaiah said.

He also said that Kumaraswamy was making false charges that deals were made and bribes were taken.

''There were transfers during his tenure (as CM) as well. Did they get paid?'' Siddaramaiah wondered.

He said the allegations cannot be made on assumptions. As the new government is in power, transfers will be made in the interest of the administration.

Election Code of Conduct was in force in March and April and hence transfers were not made. Now general transfers are being carried out, the Chief Minister explained.

Regarding Kumaraswamy's statement that he will release an audio (regarding corruption), Siddaramaiah said his allegations are like ''hit and run''.

He sought to know whether the accusations made by him will be taken to their logical conclusion.

Talking about the mention of his son and former MLA Yathindra's name in the alleged 'transfer business', the CM said he is being simply accused.

