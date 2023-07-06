Let BJP bring bill to end dynasty politics, I will be first to support: TMC’S Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asserted that he will be the first person to support a law to end dynasty politics if the BJP brings such a bill.

The Lok Sabha MP is the nephew of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Let the BJP bring a bill to end dynasty politics, I will be the first one to vote for it," he told a press conference.

The saffron party often claims that dynasty politics is the "biggest enemy" of democracy.

