Left Menu

UK standards body proposes 8-week suspension for ex-Conservative lawmaker

Former Conservative lawmaker Christopher Pincher should be suspended from the UK parliament for eight weeks, a standards watchdog said on Thursday, raising the prospect of another by-election that could add pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:30 IST
UK standards body proposes 8-week suspension for ex-Conservative lawmaker

Former Conservative lawmaker Christopher Pincher should be suspended from the UK parliament for eight weeks, a standards watchdog said on Thursday, raising the prospect of another by-election that could add pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Pincher, who now sits as an independent, was suspended by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year after being accused of sexual misconduct. The former prime minister's handling of the allegations accelerated moves to topple him.

The possible suspension could hurt Sunak, whose governing Conservatives are way behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls. Sunak already faces three by-elections this month, tests lawmakers fear the party will lose. British media reported that Pincher had sexually assaulted two male guests at a London club. In response, Pincher said he had drunk too much, embarrassed himself and "caused upset".

The Committee on Standards, a parliamentary watchdog, said Pincher's behaviour "has had a significant impact on the two individuals concerned", although it noted that he had "expressed genuine contrition". "The perception that MPs (members of parliament) can engage in such conduct with impunity does significantly impact public perception of the House (of Commons) and its members," the committee said.

"We therefore recommend that Mr Pincher be suspended from the service of the House for eight weeks." Such a suspension would trigger a by-election, but the recommendation has first to be agreed by lawmakers and Pincher has the right to appeal. Sunak's spokesperson said it was up to parliament to decide whether to back the recommendation, pointing out: "The prime minister has talked about the importance of integrity and accountability at every level".

Pincher said in the report: "I'm conscious of the effect the evening and the coverage must have had on all the parties involved, as well as on my own family." "I'm very sorry and apologise to them all, as I did the day I resigned from the government."

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, called on Pincher to resign. "The British people deserve so much better than 13 years of Tory (Conservative) chaos and sleaze," she said in a statement. The accusations against Pincher had piled pressure on Johnson, who had been accused of knowing about other, earlier reports of Pincher's behaviour.

The then prime minister's spokesman denied that, saying Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations when he appointed Pincher to his government role as deputy chief whip, enforcing party discipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023