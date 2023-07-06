Left Menu

Sikkim CM greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST
Sikkim CM greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday and wished him good health and long life.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a community centre for the Tibetan community at Chandmari on the occasion of the Dalai Lama's birthday ''On behalf of the Sikkimese people, I extend my warmest wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) on the revered occasion of his 88th birth anniversary,'' he said in social media post.

An internationally respected spiritual leader and a Nobel laureate, his lifelong commitment and outstanding contribution to the promotion of non-violence, human rights, and religious tolerance resonate throughout the world, Tamang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023