Sikkim CM greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday and wished him good health and long life.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a community centre for the Tibetan community at Chandmari on the occasion of the Dalai Lama's birthday ''On behalf of the Sikkimese people, I extend my warmest wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) on the revered occasion of his 88th birth anniversary,'' he said in social media post.

An internationally respected spiritual leader and a Nobel laureate, his lifelong commitment and outstanding contribution to the promotion of non-violence, human rights, and religious tolerance resonate throughout the world, Tamang said.

