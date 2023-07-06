Rahul meets Sharad Pawar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:08 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president's residence in an apparent show of support to the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.
Soon after Pawar addressed the media following his party's working committee meeting, Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.
At the media briefing, Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP.
