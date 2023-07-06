Youth Congress protests against Centre over 'rising inflation', claims BJP govt neglecting public

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a demonstration against the Centre over ''rising inflation'' across the country. Holding placards and banners, Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi and raised slogans against the Centre, alleging negligence on its part. ''People in the country are suffering from inflation but the central government is not bothered. They are neglecting the citizens,'' the leaders alleged. Srinivas BV, the organisation's national president, lashed out at the Centre and alleged that there has been no reduction in the prices of essential food items, leading to the public suffering.

''BJP ministers make new excuses every day regarding inflation and keep on serving lies to the public, but now the public is becoming aware. The public has come to know that the BJP government is responsible for the inflation,'' he charged. Srinivas said every section of people in the country is troubled by inflation. ''On the one hand, there is unemployment. On the other, (there is) inflation. This is the truth of the BJP government -- inflation is increasing continuously. If the government wants, it can give great relief to the public…,'' he said. Earlier, the Mahila Congress held protests over the inflation issue outside the BJP's headquarters here.

