Newly-appointed Punjab BJP chief offers prayers at Golden Temple

I prayed before the Almighty and sought strength to take up the Punjab issues courageously. I pray here for the brotherhood among all the Punjabis and the well-being of Punjab.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:39 IST
Newly-appointed Punjab BJP chief offers prayers at Golden Temple
Newly-appointed BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar along with other party leaders offered prayers at the Golden Temple here on Thursday.

Jakhar had been appointed as Punjab BJP chief, replacing Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma.

Speaking to reporters, Jakhar said his purpose of the visit was to thank the almighty and also to seek blessings. ''I prayed before the Almighty and sought strength to take up the Punjab issues courageously. I pray here for the brotherhood among all the Punjabis and the well-being of Punjab. I sought courage to work tirelessly for the overall development of Punjab without any prejudice,'' he said.

Asked whether the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP will reunite again, Jakhar said he was standing at the 'Gurughar' and would not prefer to speak on politics.

''I would certainly talk about all the political issues but not at the religious place (Golden Temple) and will hold a separate press conference where I will reply to each query of the media,'' he said.

Thereafter, Jakhar also paid obeisance at Durgiana Temple and later in the afternoon he was scheduled to pay obeisance at Bhagwan Shri Balmik Ram Tirath temple.

Jakhar, a former Congressman, joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress was decimated in the assembly polls.

He had remained MLA thrice and was also a former Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur.

