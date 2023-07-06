MP CM washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him; assures strong action against unjust acts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated in Sidhi district of the state, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him.

The chief minister also assured that those committing unjust acts and indulging in wrongdoing against the poor would be severely punished.

The victim, Dashmat Rawat, reached the official residence of CM in Bhopal as invited. Sitting on a wooden flat-board, Chouhan washed his feet while the latter sat on a chair. After washing his feet, Chouhan also applied the used water on his own head to express sorrow, and said he was saddened by the incident. He called the youth 'Sudama' and said, ''Dashmat, you are now my friend.'' Sudama was a childhood friend of Hindu deity Lord Krishna. Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.

He honoured Rawat by offering him a shawl and 'shreephal' (coconut), applied tilak on his forehead and gifted him an idol of Lord Ganesh. Chouhan also spoke to the victim's wife Asha Rawat and assured that the needs of their family will be fulfilled.

The chief minister said that those who indulge in unjust acts, do not belong to any particular religion, caste or party. ''Whoever indulges in injustice, will be severely punished...We are trying our best to reduce the pain of a person with whom injustice was done by embracing him,'' CM Chouhan said, adding, ''We will ensure that everybody gets respect and feels secure in the state.'' ''Washing the feet of Dashmat reflects my feelings and services for the poor as their honour is the biggest thing for us. We have given a clear message to the people, government and the administration that if anyone indulges in wrongdoing against the poor, then they will be given stringent punishment,'' he said. Protecting the respect and security of the poor is our top priority, the chief minister said. Earlier, Chouhan and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here. The opposition Congress, however, targeted the chief minister over it. State Congress president Kamal Nath said washing the feet of the tribal victim was nothing but ''drama'', and added that it will not wash away the sins committed by him during his tenure.

''Shivraj ji thinks the tribal community will pardon him. They will never do so as they know what kind of incident it was. Only 10 per cent of such incidents come to light. The tribal community will never forgive him despite his act of washing the victim's feet with cameras on,'' Nath said.

A person whose soul and conscience is clear never does anything before cameras, the former chief minister added.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated against him, an official earlier said. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

