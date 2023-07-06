BJP strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties: Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of strangling democracy by finishing off opposition parties through the ''fear of government agencies like the ED and CBI.'' Speaking to reporters here after the state Congress's core committee meeting, he also said the BJP was indulging in this dirty politics and splitting opposition parties as it was sensing defeat in coming elections. The state Congress core committee expressed concern about the BJP's power-hungry politics, Patole said, adding that it resolved to end the BJP's ''dictatorial tendency.'' ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accuses the Nationalist Congress Party of corruption of Rs 70,000 crore, and at the same time honorably inducts its leaders (Ajit Pawar and others) into the state government,'' Patole said, adding that Modi does not practise what he preaches on corruption.

How could the prime minister induct NCP MLAs as ministers (in Maharashtra) having once called it ''Nationalist Corrupt Party'', he asked.

