Stalin says no worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling party chief M K Stalin on Sunday said there is nothing to worry even if the DMK-led state government faces a risk in view of its staunch opposition to the BJP. Speaking about the recent Patna meeting of opposition parties, Stalin said it is more important to ensure that a certain dispensation does not continue -- rather than focus on who captures power -- in an obvious reference to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. Referring to the proposed next meeting of Opposition parties in Karnataka (17-18 July), the DMK chief claimed that the BJP regime in general and Modi in particular is infuriated by such developments. Hence, Modi is ''talking something'', forgetting that he is the Prime Minister. There is nothing to worry about that, he said. There need not be even a ''wee bit of concern'' about any scenario that may emerge, even if it means a threat to the DMK regime in view of the party's stiff opposition to the BJP, Stalin said, presiding over a wedding here. A massive victory of the DMK and allies in the Parliamentary polls and defeat of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is the goal, he added. Targeting Modi, Stalin sought to know if even a ''single electoral assurance'' made by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls (2014 and 2019) have been fulfilled. The DMK chief said that PM Modi had promised that he would bring home black money stashed abroad and distribute Rs 15 lakh per person to every Indian citizen. ''Has he given Rs 15,000 or Rs 15 at the very least to people, leave alone Rs 15 lakh?'' Modi never thought or spoke about that assurance, he alleged. Stalin slammed Modi on electoral promises of job opportunities and farmers' welfare as well. The CM also recalled the long-drawn protest in Delhi against the three farm laws, which were rescinded later by the BJP regime at the Centre. Taking into account all such factors and in order to dislodge the ''dictatorial'' BJP regime at the Centre, all the Opposition parties came together recently at Patna to ensure a good future for the country, he said.

