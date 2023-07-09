Gandhi's sudden desire to get real laughable: Himanta

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhis sudden desire and desperation to get real is laughable.Sarma was referring to Gandhis impromptu stop on Saturday at Madina village in Haryanas Sonipat district, where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.He also claimed that there was heckling of farmers as the former Congress president posed with them for photographs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's sudden desire and “desperation” to get real is “laughable”.

Sarma was referring to Gandhi’s impromptu stop on Saturday at Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district, where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.

He also claimed that there was “heckling of farmers” as the former Congress president posed with them for photographs. Gandhi took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, said party leaders in Haryana.

Sharing a brief video of Gandhi with farmers, Sarma wrote on Twitter: ''The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas. ''The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels,'' said Sarma, a former Congress leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

