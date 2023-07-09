Governor Ravi 'instigates' communal hatred, is threat to Tamil Nadu's peace: CM Stalin tells President Murmu
Governor R N Ravi instigates communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadus peace, Chief Minister M K Stalin has conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday.
Governor R N Ravi ''instigates communal hatred'' and he is a ''threat'' to Tamil Nadu's peace, Chief Minister M K Stalin has conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday. In a letter to Murmu, Stalin said that Ravi has violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution, the government said in an official release.
''Ravi is stoking communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace,'' Stalin said in a letter dated July 8, 2023. On the recent issue of the Governor's move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
