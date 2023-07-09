Maha: Uddhav supporters pull down posters of MP Navneet Rana, husband ahead of his Amravati visit
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday pulled down posters of local MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra on the eve of the visit of Uddhav Thackeray to the Vidarbha city.
Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday.
The Rana couple had claimed they would recite Hanuman Chalisa from 9am to 2pm at Girls High School square here and their supporters had put up posters informing about it.
Incidentally, Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati, and Ravi Rana were held in April last year after giving a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray, who was chief minister at the time.
They were released on bail later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav shared dais with people who opposed Ram temple, Bal Thackeray's ideology: Maha CM
Thackeray family looted Mumbaikars in last 15 years, made BMC most corrupt civic body in Asia, alleges Shrikant Shinde
"If shamelessness, incompetence, corruption had a face...": Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over waterlogging, civic machinery collapse
Mumbai: Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader slams Shinde govt, alleges corruption behind severe waterlogging
Maha: Former corporator from Thackeray's party joins Shinde’s Sena