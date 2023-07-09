Left Menu

MHA directed Central forces to arrive late in Bengal for Panchayat election: Adhir Chowdhury

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:09 IST
MHA directed Central forces to arrive late in Bengal for Panchayat election: Adhir Chowdhury
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday alleged the Union Home Ministry had directed the Central forces to delay their coming to the state to help ruling Trinamool Congress loot votes during the panchayat poll.

He also alleged that the BJP in New Delhi and the TMC had reached an understanding and ''in exchange for this favour'' TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would ''play spoilsport'' in the fight of a united opposition against the saffron party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''The Central forces were late in coming to Bengal under the instructions of the Union Home Minister and the BJP in New Delhi. They have an understanding with the TMC in Bengal and that is the reason the central forces were late in coming. They gave TMC the opportunity to loot votes, that is because, in the future, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be a 'gaddar' (traitor ) to break the proposed opposition front,'' Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury was speaking to reporters after paying a visit to the residence of a party worker who was killed in Saturday's bombings in Purulia district.

Fifteen people have been killed in the violence that rocked the elections to the three-tier panchayat system in the state on Saturday, officials said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has requisitioned 822 companies of central forces for the July 8 panchayat polls.

''I would like to ask one question. Why was the BJP in the Centre silent when their colleagues in West Bengal were screaming alleging looting of votes. Instructions were given so that the central force could not do much in Bengal on the polling day. That is why, central forces were sent to Bengal around noon on the polling day. Are you trying to befool the people of Bengal?'' he asked.

The WBPCC president said that the BJP leaders from West Bengal should protest against this attitude of their leaders in New Delhi.

Chowdhury claimed that two of their party members were killed in the clashes during the rural polls on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023