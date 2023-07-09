Left Menu

Two tiger cubs born at Sariska Reserve

The number of big cats in Rajasthans Sariska Tiger Reserve STR has increased to 30 with the birth of two cubs. Now the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30, Gehlot said. The movement of the tigress and the cubs is being monitored, the sources added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:29 IST
Two tiger cubs born at Sariska Reserve
  • Country:
  • India

The number of big cats in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has increased to 30 with the birth of two cubs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday shared a photo of a camera trap of a tigress with the newborn cubs. ''The good news of the birth of two cubs was received from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30,'' Gehlot said. He added, ''The state government is committed to the conservation of tigers which are important for the environment.'' Forest department sources said the tigress, ST-19, gave birth to two cubs and the cubs appear to be 3-4 months old. ''The movement of the tigress and the cubs is being monitored,'' the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023