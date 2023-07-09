Left Menu

No personal interest or ED notice behind joining Ajit Pawar camp: Walse Patil

No one from our family has invested even a single rupee in these dairies, the NCP veteran, once a close confidante of the Pawar senior, said.Walse Patil said the battle of the Ajit Pawar camp is not against Pawar saheb, as the NCP founder is popularly known.Whatever I am today is because of Pawar saheb.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:05 IST
No personal interest or ED notice behind joining Ajit Pawar camp: Walse Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday dismissed reports that he joined the Ajit Pawar camp because of a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking at an event in his Assembly constituency Ambegaon in Pune district, a week after he was sworn in as a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government, Walse Patil said he owes his political existence to the Pawar senior.

Walse Patil was one of the nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party who joined the state cabinet last Sunday led by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

''I did not leave Sharad Pawar because of any notice from ED. I haven't received any notice from the ED, CBI or Income Tax,'' Walse Patil told the gathering.

He claimed there was no personal interest behind his decision to align with Ajit Pawar.

''I heard somebody saying that I took this decision because Parag and Govardhan Dairy had received a notice from ED. I would like to clarify that I have nothing to do with these dairies. No one from our family has invested even a single rupee in these dairies,'' the NCP veteran, once a close confidante of the Pawar senior, said.

Walse Patil said the battle of the Ajit Pawar camp is not against Pawar saheb, as the NCP founder is popularly known.

''Whatever I am today is because of Pawar saheb. I would like to tell people that whenever saheb will visit Ambegaon, you all must attend his programme. I am not worried about upcoming elections,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023