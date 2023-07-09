Left Menu

TPCC to organise 'Maun satyagraha' on July 12 to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:15 IST
TPCC to organise 'Maun satyagraha' on July 12 to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise a 'Maun Satyagraha' on July 12 to express solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday urged all party MLAs, leaders and workers to join the 'Maun Satyagraha' programme to express solidarity with Gandhi.

''In solidarity with our leader and in support of his fearless fight, TPCC is going to organise a Maun Satyagraha (silent protest) at Gandhighat (Agartala) on July 12'', he said.

Saha said, ''It is high time that we stand together and reiterate that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and that millions of Congressmen and crore of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023