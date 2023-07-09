TPCC to organise 'Maun satyagraha' on July 12 to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi
Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise a 'Maun Satyagraha' on July 12 to express solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday urged all party MLAs, leaders and workers to join the 'Maun Satyagraha' programme to express solidarity with Gandhi.
''In solidarity with our leader and in support of his fearless fight, TPCC is going to organise a Maun Satyagraha (silent protest) at Gandhighat (Agartala) on July 12'', he said.
Saha said, ''It is high time that we stand together and reiterate that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and that millions of Congressmen and crore of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice.''
