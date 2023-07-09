Left Menu

Bonalu fest: Telangana CM, BJP chief Nadda, Union Minister Kishan Reddy offer prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple here on the occasion of Bonalu festival.The two-day annual Bonalu festival at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple began on a grand scale in Secunderabad with thousands of devotees thronging the temple to have darshan of the Goddess.A large number of women devotees offered bonam rice, cooked along with milk and jaggery to the Goddess.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:24 IST
Bonalu fest: Telangana CM, BJP chief Nadda, Union Minister Kishan Reddy offer prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple here on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The two-day annual Bonalu festival at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple began on a grand scale in Secunderabad with thousands of devotees thronging the temple to have darshan of the Goddess.

A large number of women devotees offered 'bonam' (rice, cooked along with milk and jaggery) to the Goddess. Goddess Mahankali is worshipped on the occasion.

Rao accompanied by his wife Shobha visited the temple and performed special puja. The Chief Minister presented silk clothes to the deity. Telangana Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, were among those, who visited the temple and offered prayers. The Telangana government has already accorded status of ''state festival'' to Bonalu after the formation of the new state in June 2014.

Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanks giving to Goddess Mahankali for fulfilment of vows, and involves worship of the Goddess and her various forms. Bonalu is also celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023