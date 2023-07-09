Bengal Guv flies to Delhi, likely to submit report on panchayat poll violence to Shah
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state, an official said.At least 15 people were killed in violence during polling in the state on Saturday.
At least 15 people were killed in violence during polling in the state on Saturday. ''The governor is visiting Delhi. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the panchayat polls held in West Bengal on Saturday,'' the official told PTI. Bose is likely to meet Shah on Monday morning, he said, adding that the governor has prepared a report on his views after visiting violence-hit areas in the backdrop of the rural polls.
On the polling day, the state governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation.
Incidentally, the governor had visited places in the state where people were killed during incidents of clashes between political parties in the run-up to the polls. Bose had visited Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district before meeting family members of a victim in Dinhata in Cooch Behar. He had also met the relatives of another deceased person in Basanti.
He has also opened a 'peace home' at the Raj Bhavan to address the grievances of common people.
Bose has accused State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha of failing to discharge his duties during the panchayat elections.
