Left Menu

Cong Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in T'gana; ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao to join party

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:44 IST
Cong Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in T'gana; ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao to join party
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a public meeting in Telangana on July 20 during which former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other leaders are set to join the party.

The meeting will be held at Kollapur near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad, said Mallu Ravi, former MP and senior vice president of the Congress in the state.

Along with Jupally Krishna Rao, sitting BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy would also join the party, he told PTI here.

The decision of Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to join the Congress comes as a shot in the arm for the party in Telangana.

Accordingly, Srinivas Reddy had joined Congress earlier this month at a public meeting held in Khammam town which was attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Buoyed by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress is hoping to assume power in Telangana defeating ruling BRS and the BJP in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months from now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023