UK PM Sunak, Biden discussed U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine - spokesperson

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the United States' decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in their talks on Monday, Sunak's spokesperson said.

Sunak told Biden Britain was a signatory to an international convention that discourages the use of cluster munitions, and it was up to each country to make their own decision about how the weapons are used, the spokesperson said.

"We stand by our obligations under the convention, which include discouraging their use. There is no change from us on that, obviously it is for each country to make a decision," the spokesperson told reporters.

