Left Menu

UK PM Sunak, Biden discussed U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:20 IST
UK PM Sunak, Biden discussed U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine - spokesperson
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the United States' decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in their talks on Monday, Sunak's spokesperson said.

Sunak told Biden Britain was a signatory to an international convention that discourages the use of cluster munitions, and it was up to each country to make their own decision about how the weapons are used, the spokesperson said.

"We stand by our obligations under the convention, which include discouraging their use. There is no change from us on that, obviously it is for each country to make a decision," the spokesperson told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023