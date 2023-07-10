BJP's fact-finding committee of 4 MPs to visit West Bengal

A committee of BJP parliamentarians headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit West Bengal to probe the cases of violence during the panchayat polls in the state and present a report to party president J P Nadda.

While Prasad is the ''fact-finding'' committee's convenor, the other members are former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma.

Official sources said the delegation will reach the state on Tuesday and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

At least 15 people were killed in the violence during polling in West Bengal on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using violence as its ''guarantee'' to stay in power.

