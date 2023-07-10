Left Menu

UK PM Sunak wants to discuss pathway for Ukraine to join NATO - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:31 IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to work with allies to discuss a pathway for Ukraine to join NATO, but the exact mechanism is up for discussion, his spokesperson said on Monday, following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. The spokesperson said it would not be appropriate for Ukraine to join NATO when the war with Russia was going on, but Sunak believes Ukraine's "rightful place" is within alliance.

"We want to work with the U.S. and our allies on the pathway for Ukraine to join," the spokesperson told reporters.

