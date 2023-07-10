Left Menu

Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt over waterlogging; alleges corruption in desilting of drains

The Delhi BJP on Monday protested near the AAP office at DDU Marg here against the inconvenience caused to people due to extensive waterlogging on several roads and stretches across the city.Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged a scam in desilting of drains in the city.It is clear that the drains have not been cleaned and the budget for the same has been misappropriated as roads, colonies and markets in the city are submerged, he said.

The Delhi BJP on Monday protested near the AAP office at DDU Marg here against the inconvenience caused to people due to extensive waterlogging on several roads and stretches across the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged a ''scam'' in desilting of drains in the city.

''It is clear that the drains have not been cleaned and the budget for the same has been misappropriated as roads, colonies and markets in the city are submerged,'' he said. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the protest and allegations by the saffron party. Sachdeva, addressing the protesters, also attacked AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for doing political campaigning while the city was battling massive waterlogging and traffic mess. ''Yesterday when Delhi was struggling with waterlogging, Kejriwal was campaigning in Haryana's Panchkula. He should be ashamed for making people face traffic jams and waterlogging. I had not witnessed such a mess in Delhi before....as is visible across the city in the last two days,'' he claimed. The national capital witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

The BJP protesters trying to march from ITO towards the AAP office were stopped at a barricade by the Delhi Police. Those trying to cross the barricade were detained by the security personnel. The Delhi BJP chief said the city is submerged with the AAP running the government and controlling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also hit out at the Kejriwal government and demanded a high level probe into alleged corruption in desilting of drains.

''The BJP demands that there should be a high-level inquiry into misappropriation of Rs 3,000 crore fund for desilting of drains,'' he said. Leader of opposition in MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh said Delhiites are now realising that the previous BJP-ruled corporation had ensured minimum waterlogging and maximum cleanliness despite financial constraints. The AAP won the MCD elections last year, ending BJP's control over the erstwhile civic bodies for nearly 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

