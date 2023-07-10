Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says BJP leader Shelar

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government was without any moral authority as it did not have the blessings of voters and said Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be useful for the ruling coalition because of his vast political and administrative experience.

To a question, the former Maharashtra minister asserted the BJP will fight ''immorally'' with those who will battle with it without showing morality.

He was speaking to a Marathi news channel at Tuljapur, a temple town in adjoining Osmanabad district in central Maharashtra.

Queried about allocation of portfolios to new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other rebel NCP MLAs who were inducted into the state Cabinet on July 2, Shelar said discussions on the issue are on. Asked about NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the BJP MLA said, ''Those who will fight with us morally, we will fight in the same way. But if someone fights with us immorally, we will fight in the same way. What was the moral foundation of the (erstwhile) Maha Vikas Aghadi (government)? ...was it blessed by people (voters).'' On the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, where two parties Shiv Sena and the NCP saw splits in their legislative ranks in the last one year, he said leaders are busy fighting for their existence.

''Today in Maharashtra leaders are busy fighting for their existence. Ajit Pawar will be useful (for the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition) because of his leadership quality and experience,'' he said.

Asked about NCP president Sharad Pawar's allegation that the BJP was trying to create divisions among regional parties, Shelar accused the former Union minister of speaking ''half-truth''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)